ESB Networks has warned all electricity customers, i.e. home owners and farmers, to be cautious in the run up to Christmas and to “never take risks” with electricity.

It has issued a number of safety tips to encourage people to be more cautious when it comes to electricity over the festive season.

Indoor safety tips

ESB Networks is advising people to ensure to only use electrical equipment that is in good condition, including Christmas lights.

In cases of frayed wires, loose connections, damaged or cracked plugs or any signs of discolouration, disconnect immediately and replace. It is always safer to disconnect remotely at the distribution board.

Remember that electrical equipment can get hot and cause a fire.

Reduce the chances of causing a fire and keep decorations and combustible materials well away from light fittings and other sources of heat, i.e. heaters, fireplaces and candles.

Switch off all electrical appliances, including Christmas lights and phone chargers, last thing at night and also when leaving the home;

Always unwind extension leads completely to avoid overheating and do not overload sockets with adaptors or extension blocks;

Test your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure they are working;

Check that the residual-current device works by pushing the test button.

Outdoor safety tips

ESB Networks warned to never use its poles to hang outdoor Christmas lights as the electricity wires overhead are live and extremely dangerous.

You must always keep a safe distance because electricity is very powerful and can jump gaps.

At this time of year storms and strong winds can cause damage to electricity wires and poles, bringing wires to the ground. Thus, always be alert and keep your distance.

ESB Networks is also reminding the public that fallen electricity wires are live and therefore dangerous to approach. It has the following advice: