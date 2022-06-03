Quality was a determining factor in prices paid out at Tuam Mart’s sheep sale on Tuesday (May 31) with prices back “in spots” according to the mart’s manager, Marian Devane.

Despite prices being back in cases, a clearance rate of nearly 97% was achieved, with prices reaching a high of €179/head for spring lambs.

Giving a rundown of the trade at Tuam Mart to Agriland, Marian said: “There was a good trade overall, with a high clearance-rate seen.

“Lamb prices were back in spots but this was generally down to quality, with some heavier lambs back €5-10/head in places and lighter lambs easier by €7/head in places.

“Prices for lambs on the day reached €179/head for 47.5kg, with many of those fleshed lambs selling above €165/head and making to €175/head.

“Lighter lambs weighing 40kg and up started from €140/head, generally, with lesser-quality types selling below this level.”

Sample lamb prices from the sale:

47.5kg lamb sold for €179/head;

48kg lamb sold for €168/head;

53.5kg lamb sold for €175/head;

48kg lamb sold for €160/head;

52kg lamb sold for €165/head;

40kg lamb sold for 4150/head;

49.5kg lamb sold for €171/head;

43kg lamb sold for €160/head.

“Hoggets are as good as gone, with very mixed types coming through now,” added Marian.

“The cull ewe trade remains brisk, with prices again hitting up on €200/head, with many of those heavy ewes selling in excess of €160/head.”