Nationwide Status Yellow snow/ice warning extended

Met Éireann has updated its Status Yellow snow/ice warning for the full country, warning of some snowfall accumulations in places.

The warning was issued first on Sunday, February 9, at 12:00pm, and was updated at 7:55pm yesterday, Tuesday, February 11.

The national meteorological office warns that there will be scattered wintry showers today with some snowfall accumulations, especially in the west and north.

It has further outlined that some disruption to travel is possible, particularly over higher routes.

The national forecaster has explained that the warning will remain in place until 10:00pm tonight, Wednesday, February 12.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will see a mix of rain, sleet and snow clearing from the north coast during the morning.

Scattered rain showers and sunny spells will be experienced elsewhere.

Showers will clear by midday leaving a mostly dry and rather cloudy day with some bright spells and highest temperatures ranging from a rather chilly 4° to 6° in Ulster to a higher 9° or 10° in the south.

Finally, Thursday night will start dry and chilly, with clear spells over Ulster allowing a widespread frost to form here.

Temperatures in all areas will rise during the night as cloud quickly increases and rain reaches the west coast later in the night.