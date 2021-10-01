The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on consumers, retailers and the foodservice sector to support Irish potato growers as part of National Potato Day today. (Friday, October 1).

President of the association, Tim Cullinan said: “It’s a critical indigenous sector, worth €111 million at the farm gate. 400 growers plant over 8,000ha annually. They supply high quality, nutritious produce to Irish consumers throughout the year.

“Potatoes are synonymous with Irish culture and it’s important that the sector is safeguarded.

“Irish growers have encountered a number of challenges over the last 18 months in terms of Covid-19, Brexit and increased input costs,” he added.

Potato acreage

The planted acreage this year is similar to 2020, which was a historically low level, according to the IFA.

With yields expected to be just average, the market is reportedly balanced regarding supply and demand.

Cullinan continued: “The foodservice sector, in particular, must check the origin of the potatoes it uses. Imports undermine the Irish market.

“By choosing Irish, you are supporting vital jobs in the rural economy.”

IFA potato chairman, Thomas McKeown, said the year had been challenging for growers, particularly those supplying the volatile foodservice sector.

“If the current situation has taught us anything, it’s the importance of supporting local producers,” McKeown said.

“Growers have absorbed all of the extra costs associated with additional measures required on farms.

“Growers must be encouraged to continue producing high-quality crops at a fair price that sustains production.”

Bord Bia promotion of National Potato Day

This year’s National Potato Day, organised by Bord Bia, is showing consumers that when it comes to delicious meals, ‘it all starts with potatoes’.

Bord Bia has enlisted brand ambassadors including performance nutritionist, Daniel Davey, on how potatoes fuel their lives. A collection of new recipes is available online to help people expand their cooking skills.

Bord Bia said that National Potato Day provides an opportunity to celebrate Irish potato growers, who harvested just under 300,000t of potatoes in 2020.

