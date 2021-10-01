Over €2 million in funding is to be provided to 65 community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises, which have seen their incomes suffer as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This investment brings the total funding provided in the Covid-19 Stability Fund to €48.5 million.

The funding is being provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered through Pobal.

Under this tranche of funding, cash injections of between €2,000 and €200,000 are being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide ‘critical’ services to those most vulnerable in society.

These organisations – which span across a range of sectors – have been hit with short-term cash flow issues as a result of the pandemic.

Fall in incomes due to pandemic

Announcing the funding today (Friday, October 1), Minister Humphreys said:

“Over a year and a half since the start of the pandemic, community groups and charities across the state have worked harder than ever to continue providing critical services to vulnerable people and communities.

“Many of these organisations experienced a fall in their incomes due to the impact of Covid and are struggling. This funding that my colleagues and I are announcing today will assist these organisations to continue to operate.

“The funding represents an important lifeline for many organisations that continue to play a critical role, supporting and assisting tens of thousands of our citizens.”

According to the minister, the funding “underpins commitments” made in the government’s rural development strategy ‘Our Rural Future’.

Community organisations ‘working behind the scenes’

Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development Joe O’Brien said that in towns and villages around Ireland, the groups receiving funding “have been working behind the scenes to ensure that people can get the help and support that they need”.

“I know this funding will provide the space needed by these organisations to continue focusing on the people that depend on them.

“As the country moves to a new phase of living with Covid-19 and restrictions are eased, my department will continue to work with community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises, building on our mission to promote rural and community development.”

