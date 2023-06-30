Musgrave MarketPlace has announced five new Irish food business partners as part of its ‘Green Shoots’ programme.

In collaboration with Bord Bia, the businesses were chosen in a “Dragon Den style initiative” by inviting pitches from businesses, with the opportunity for the product to be promoted and sold across Musgrave MarketPlace branches and online platforms.

The partnership also gives the businesses the opportunity to host monthly sampling events and participate in an extensive promotional campaign across digital platforms.

The businesses chosen include:

Advertisement

Vanilla Bean Patisserie in Co. Cavan – Specialise in creating handmade desserts using locally sourced ingredients to ensure the highest quality and freshness;

Uneek Functional Cheese Company in Co. Limerick, but west Cork natives – Specialise in making and creating luxury cheese sauces in Ireland;

The Cultured Food Company, Co. Galway – Specialize in creating high-quality, naturally fermented foods that are both delicious and healthy;

Spice of Life, Co. Galway – Produce a range of spice and seasoning blends as well as liquid sauces, marinades, and flavoured mayonnaises;

Builin Blasta, Co. Galway – An award-winning café and bakery with a range of unique retail sauces and condiments

Bord Bia helped to facilitate a series of one-to-one bespoke presentations with suppliers in these categories during which Musgrave Marketplace selected the final group of participants.

Mark Moriarty trading director of Musgrave Wholesale Partners said: “This new initiative allows us to showcase local Irish suppliers and I look forward to seeing more businesses come on stream in the coming months.”

Meanwhile Maureen Gahan, foodservice specialist with Bord Bia said: “Bord Bia is delighted to collaborate with Musgrave Marketplace in the initial supplier selection process.

“A key element of Bord Bia’s role is to act as a bridge between Irish food and drink producers and industry buyers.”