Munster market: High-quality grassland up for grabs in 2 locations

Two lots of quality grassland are currently on the market, with both located in Munster province.

The first of the two (pictured above) is a substantial and residential agricultural holding located in Shanaway, Tarbert, Co. Kerry.

The holding extends to approximately 97.36ac (39.4ha) of quality land, which is primarily used for grazing and silage production.

The farm is accessed via a shared private avenue off ‘Steeple Road’, close to the N69 Listowel-Limerick road, with close proximity to Tarbert village.

Tarbert village lies on the N69 coast road that runs along the estuary from Limerick before turning inland at Tarbert towards Listowel.

One parcel

The holding is contained in one parcel set out over a number of fields. The elevated, undulating and naturally draining land offers great potential to acquire such a large track of quality land in one holding.

According to the selling agents, “rarely does such an opportunity present itself in the north Kerry area”.

In addition to the land is a two-storey farmhouse and adjoining store with a large courtyard; however, the store would be regarding as being “in poor condition”.

Nevertheless, the property commands views of the Shannon Estuary and surrounding countryside and viewing is highly advised.

It is for sale through joint selling agents: Sherry Fitzgerald Stack; and Dillon Prendiville Auctioneers. The asking price on this particular lot is €1.1 million. Further information can be found online.

Also for sale

Also for sale is a circa 60ac (24.44ha) parcel of land located in Reens West, Newcastle West, Co. Limerick (V42 PW25).

Newcastle West is situated on the Irish national primary road, the N21, where it is joined by the R520, R521 and R522 regional roads.

Newcastle West is a 40 minutes’ drive from Limerick City and an hour from Killarney. Moreover, it is within one hour’s drive of Shannon and Kerry International Airports, and two hours from Cork Airport.

The lands bound the main N21 route, while a central roadway runs throughout the property.

Furthermore, water and electricity are available for connection after purchase.

Sherry FitzGerald Stack is the selling agent facilitating the sale, and the asking price of the seller is €800,000. Further information can be found online.