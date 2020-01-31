Weekend wind warning issued for west

A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued by Met Éireann for five counties in the west of the country.

Issued by the national meteorological office this morning, Friday, January 31, at 9:00am, the alert will come into effect at 5:00pm this evening.

The warning will remain valid until 12:00pm tomorrow and will affect counties: Donegal; Galway; Mayo; Sligo; and Clare.

In these counties, Met Éireann warns that south-west winds, veering westerly, will reach mean speeds of 50-65kph, with gusts up to 100kph this evening, tonight night and for a time tomorrow.

Meanwhile, for the country in general, today will see early rain clear quickly away to the south-east this morning. Mostly dry and bright conditions will follow from the west, the national meteorological office says.

Showers will develop during the afternoon, mainly in Ulster and Connacht, but will become more widespread in the evening.

Another blustery day is on the cards, with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds, reaching gale force in western and northern coastal areas later.

It should stay relatively mild, however, with afternoon temperatures of 9° to 11°.

It will continue windy with no frost tonight and a mixture of clear spells and further showers feeding in.

The showers will be most frequent in the west and north with coastal gales continuing and minimum temperatures of 5° to 7°.