Fabrication and maintenance of farm machinery gets easier the better equipped a workshop is, yet such work tends to be sporadic on most farms, so investing in new machine tools is rarely justified.

Second-hand machinery is the obvious answer but it is not always immediately available, so when an engineering company holds a clearance sale, there is a good chance that the desired item might be secured at a decent price.

Upgrade your workshop

Next month will see a sale of workshop equipment brought about by the retirement of the proprietor of Quinn Precision Engineering Ltd., based at Rochestown, Cork. Bomar STG 320 GH band saw has maximum cutting diameter of 320mm

The firm was serving industry in Cork city and the surrounding area and all items are to be sold by Munster Auctions in a timed auction to be held on June 9-10, with viewing available on those dates.

Hyper Therm Power Max 1000-G3 Series plasma cutter

Among the lots, there are a selection of items which would be very suited to a well kitted out farm workshop.

These include welders, presses, grinders, a plasma cutter and manual lathes for those with more advanced engineering skills. This 40t press is one of two presses available, the other is rated at 100t

Hand tools, welding supplies, drill bits and many other sundries and associated items will be sold over the weekend alongside the larger items. Several welders are available including this TIG unit, a ESS Squarearc 306 30G

There are around 70 lots for sale and all equipment is said to be running and in regular use. Most professional engineering shops are fussy about their equipment so it is likely to have been well kept and tended for.

Balancing machine by Jackson Bradwell . Length 2.8m, width 1m, height 1.5m

In addition to the equipment that might be useful around the farm, there are horizontal mills, CNC lathes, a broach press, and many other more sophisticated engineering items. For the more ambitious, there is this Liebherr gear cutting machine for spur and helical gears

Viewing by appointment will be held on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Unit 1, Monastery Rd, Rochestown, Cork, T12 CC02.

Munster Auctions has said deposits will be required before bidding.