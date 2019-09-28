Multi-breed ram sale takes place at Tullow Mart
On Tuesday last, September 24, Tullow Mart held its annual multi-breed ram sale alongside its weekly sheep sale.
Proceedings kicked off at 1:00pm, with many buyers seeking rams for the breeding season.
Furthermore, there were multiple breeds on offer, which included: Suffolk; Charollais; Hampshire Down; Cheviot; and Texel rams.
Speaking to AgriLand, Tullow Mart manager Eric Driver said: “Overall the ram sale was a tremendous success.
“A very noticeable demand for hogget rams could be seen, with good prices achieved for these lots,” he added.
“There were plenty of good-quality rams on offer, which was proven by the high clearance rate”, Eric concluded.
Suffolk
There was an excellent trade for the Suffolk rams on offer. Furthermore, prices ranged from €340/head up to €600/head.
Texel
There were plenty of ram lambs on offer in the Texel category. Prices ranged from €300/head up to €500/head.
Charollais
There was a lively trade for Charollais rams, with prices ranging from €300/head up to €550/head.
Cheviot
On the day, two Cheviot rams were on offer. These four-year-old rams sold for €150/head.