Galway sites offer potential to increase land holdings

DNG Martin O’Connor is currently offering multiple plots of land for sale on two sites in Galway – one at Pollagh, Rosscahill, Galway on 69.82ac, and the second at Doon West, Rosscahill, Galway on 29.86ac.

Doon West is for sale on 3.71ac, with an undivided 1/25th share of commonage lands 264.618 (653.87ac) = circa 26.15ac at Doon West, Rosscahill, Co. Galway.

The land, in two sections, which was originally used for grazing, adjoins the commonage providing an excellent opportunity to those looking for a small holding or wishing to expand their existing holdings between Oughterard and Moycullen.

Furthermore, the larger of the two plots is laid out in small fields divided by stone walls. The land, with some clearing and cultivation, has the potential to provide good grazing.

To date, there has been plenty of interest from young farmers, according to the auctioneers.

Doon West is for sale by private treaty. It has a guide price of €50,000.

‘Ideal opportunity for existing landowners’

Second up is the large holding of land at Pollagh, located between Rosscahill and Moycullen, of circa 69.82ac. The land borders the main road and has access of a country lane.

The land is a mix of limestone that is need of a full reclamation, with an area of cutaway bogland that could easily be reclaimed back into good grazing land.

An area of File Plan 7B was reclaimed many years ago into good grazing fields; these lands at present have a covering of scrub trees. On these lands there is a cattle crush and holding pen.

The land can be sold in one lot or by their registered File Plan number.

Plot areas: File Plan 14: 1.26ac – €10,000;

File Plan 14G: 20.23ac – €75,000;

File Plan 14F: 9.85ac – €45,000;

File Plan 7B: 24.88ac – €100,000;

File Plan 9A: 5.85ac – €30,000;

File Plan 7C: 7.75ac – €15,000.

The property enjoys undivided shares to commonages at Pollagh which equate to circa 42.31ac.

Commonage land: File Plan 1B: 2 undivided 9th parts to 75.09ac = 16.68ac;

File Plan 1A: 2 undivided 63rd parts to 35.16ac = 1.11ac;

File Plan 11: 1 undivided 4th part to 42.40ac = 10.60ac;

File Plan 1B: 1 undivided 9th part to 75.09ac = 8.34ac;

File Plan 1A: 1 undivided 63rd part to 35.16ac = 0.558ac;

File Plan 1A: 1 undivided 7th part to 35.16ac = 5.022ac.

This is the largest holding of land to have come to the market in the vicinity in recent times and possibly for the foreseeable future as land blocks in the area are generally small.

In need of work, this property presents itself as an ideal opportunity for existing landowners in the vicinity to substantially increase their land holdings or for new entrants to farming to acquire a large land base and make good over time.

For further details on either of the above sites for sale, or to arrange an inspection, please phone DNG Martin O’Connor on: 091-866708.