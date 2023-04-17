Munster Technological University (MTU) has today (Monday, April 17) announced a new veterinary nursing course at its Kerry campus.

The Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Veterinary Nursing is a three-year level 7 programme which will be available to students from September.

The course will give students a strong foundation in the principles of veterinary nursing through a blend of traditional learning and the use of immersive technology.

The course will include practical and workshops both on campus and during veterinary practice work placement during the second and third year of the programme.

Students will be taught about treating farm animals, along with dogs, cats, horses and exotic species.

The new course builds on the existing programmes offered by MTU’s school of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

These include veterinary bioscience, wildlife biology, animal bioscience, agricultural science, pharmacy technician and pharmaceutical science. Dr. Gerard Corkery, head of Department, Biological and Pharmaceutical Sciences, MTU, Kerry

Commenting on the new programme, Dr. Gerard Corkery, head of the Department of Biological and Pharmaceutical Sciences said:

“The BSc in Veterinary Nursing at the Kerry campus will prepare students to become competent and accountable veterinary nurses.

“This programme has a strong educational basis, integrated with professional skills to equip graduates for a career in the field of veterinary nursing”.

Dr. Eilish Broderick, head of the School of STEM, added: “The delivery of this programme will be based on the development of four pillars of student development; core science and clinical knowledge, veterinary nursing knowledge, practical veterinary nursing skills development and professionalism of a veterinary nurse.

“This course, as with all our courses, has been developed in close collaboration and consultation with industry and practicing vets in the region.

“Graduates of this programme will help to meet the growing demand veterinary nurses across the county and beyond,” she said.

The course is now available through CAO under the code MT784. Late applications are open until 5:00p.m on May 1. The CAO change of mind deadline is 5:00p.m on July 1.