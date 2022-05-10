The Micro-Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) has welcomed the issuing of the first new mini-generation grid connection agreements by ESB Networks.

According to the MREF, these agreements have been sent out to customers.

The agreements come under the ESB’s mini-generation power export pilot scheme launched last December.

They allow for the export of up to 50kWh of electricity to the grid.

The scheme allowed for 150 applicants. Pat Smith, chairperson of the MREF, said he hopes all these applications are processed by the end of May “at the latest”.

“It is now critically important that ESB Networks and the CRU [Commission for the Regulation of Utilities] move immediately to reopen the grid application process for mini-generation with an enduring scheme that allows any business or farm, without restriction or complication, to apply for a grid connection to export renewable power to the grid,” Smith argued.

“In addition, a simple and speedy application process needs to be introduced for a new export scheme which would allow for the export of up to 200kWp [kilowatt peak] of renewable power,” he added.

The MREF chair noted that energy costs for many small businesses had now become a viability issue.

“The continuing development and facilitation of the export of surplus power to the grid must be treated with the utmost priority, and those in charge of mini-generation within the CRU and and ESB Networks need to to reopen the scheme to new applications without delay,” Smith insisted.

He added: “Closing the scheme to new applications for months is not an option and it should be reopened by the end of June 2022 at the latest.”

Smith also asked for a “practical and workable interim procedure” to be put in place to allow “hundreds of businesses” interested in installing solar PV generation technology to proceed without having to wait until the mini-generation scheme reopens.