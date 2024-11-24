Mountmellick Macra’s annual light up truck and tractor run will take place on Saturday, December 14 in Mountmellick, Co. Laois enveloping the town in a mantle of seasonal sparkle.

Trucks and tractors are invited to converge on the town to raise funds for Laois Down Syndrome.

Last year’s event held in aid of ‘Eoin’s Journey’ and the Macra hall roof redevelopment fund, raised €11,745.64, which was split evenly between the two causes.

The truck and tractor run will be officially launched this afternoon, Sunday, November 24, in Moloney’s Gaelic bar, Mountmellick.

Committee chair, Michael O’Gorman, said the organisers are hoping the whole community will support the event, as it has in previously years.

“The light up truck and tractor run has become a much anticipated and loved event in the town.

“Last year, we were delighted with the turnout and the support we received for the event, not just by the number of trucks and tractors that registered, but the entire community that turned out to support the causes,” he said.

“We are delighted to partner with Laois Down Syndrome as our chosen charity this year.

“This is our fourth year to hold the light up run and the event enhances the town and brings Christmas cheer for everyone, both young and old.

“Once again, we are very grateful to the gardaí, Civil Defence, the board of Mountmellick Development Assocation, and to Paddy Buggy for facilitating us again this year,” O’Gorman added.

As the event is being held the week before Christmas, organisers are encouraging participants to sparkle in festive attire and to decorate their vehicles in lights but this is not mandatory.

Prizes for the best truck and tractor will be awarded on the night. However, decoration is not essential to participate in the run.

The club is organising a raffle with two top prizes of €500 cash among the other prizes. Tickets are €10 for three lines and can be purchased online, following the idonate raffle link on the Mountmellick Macra Facebook page, from a committee member or on the day of the run.

The draw will take place in Moloney’s Gaelic bar that night.

The assembly point for the run is the MDA grounds. Registration commences from 3:00p.m with the run departing at 6:00p.m sharp. The fee for trucks is €30 and €20 for tractors.

Hot drinks and musical entertainment will be available on-site. Every year the committee works to build on the success of the the run and promise a few surprises in store this year.

There might even be a special appearance by a VIP guest from the North Pole.

Similar to last year, the tractor and trucks will take separate routes. People are invited to line the streets for the parade and are welcome to visit the MDA car park to cheer on the participants.

Volunteers will be on-site and at the various locations with collection buckets for spectators who wish to make a donation.