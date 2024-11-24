Grazing has continued for a month to six weeks longer than usual this autumn on Willie and James Kelly’s suckler-beef farm in Skreen, Co. Sligo thanks to the favourable autumn weather conditions.

The farm is one of the eight ABP Monitor Farms that are finishing cattle in a variety of systems and are based across the country on a range of different land types.

80% of the cattle on the farm remained at grass into November, and all but 20 cattle have been housed by Wednesday, November 20.

These 20 will remain at grass for the next few weeks and will be housed before Christmas when more cattle have been drafted for the factory from the sheds.

The suckler and sheep farm finishes all cattle and produces its own replacement heifers.

Additional cattle are also bought in for finishing to fill out pens and match the cattle groups that are already on the farm.

The first 14 of the Kelly’s continental bulls were slaughtered at ABP Clones in the past week, with most grading a U and the average carcass weight over 400kg. Some of the bulls that have been housed for finishing on the farm

Bulls are on a finishing diet consisting of good-quality silage, straw, and 9kg of a high-maize concentrate and Willie is happy with their performance to date.

The north Sligo-based ABP Monitor Farmers are happy with the extended grazing this autumn, but are housing cattle to keep grass available for their flock of Suffolk-cross ewes in advance of lambing.

Once housed, these cattle will begin their finishing diet and the Kellys plan to slaughter the first heifers from March onwards. More of the bulls will be slaughtered before then also.

The first three suckler cows have calved on the farm and a steady stream of cows calving is expected from now into spring 2025.

The Kellys keep an regular eye on soil samples and use the results to determine what fields need lime. 2t/ac of lime was applied in mid October to land that required it.

Reseeding which had been done in July continued to perform well into November due to the high temperatures and this is now well established and has tillered well.

All ewes remain out grazing, have been dipped and will be housed in advance of lambing, which is starting from January 6.

Recent dung samples which had been taken showed that very little dosing was required for livestock on the farm, however this is something that is continually monitored on the farm.

All cows have been given a bolus containing cobalt, selenium, copper and iodine and these cows have been vaccinated for lepto. Being as pro-active as possible on all matters pertaining to animal health is a key aim in the Kelly family’s farming system.