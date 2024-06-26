Mount Congreve Gardens in Kilmeaden, Co. Waterford has been officially designated as a partner garden by the Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI).

The RHSI selects partner gardens that exemplify high standards of design and planting, providing inspiration for gardeners.

This addition follows major redevelopment efforts at Mount Congreve, aiming to reintroduce the garden to plant enthusiasts and garden lovers across the country.

The RHSI stated: “Helping to bring Mount Congreve very deservedly back to the wider attention of plant enthusiasts and garden lovers throughout the country.”

The society highlighted the garden’s extensive pathways and trails, which span 16km, offering visitors the opportunity to explore 70ac of diverse flora from around the world.

Mount Congreve Gardens

The garden’s sequentially flowering varieties ensure a constant display of blooms, creating a magical experience for visitors year-round, according to the organisation.

RHSI discussed the importance of public support to maintain the garden’s status, encouraging visitors to explore the garden, shop and café.

“Mount Congreve must be a forever jewel in Ireland’s cache of great gardens but only we the public can keep it that way by supporting it. So do tour the gardens this summer, enjoy the excellent shop and café,” RHSI said. Senior gardener at Mount Congreve Gardens, Mark Corcoran. Image source: Patrick Browne

CEO of Mount Congreve Gardens, Sarah Dolan spoke highly of the partnership: “It is very fitting for Mount Congreve Gardens given its position as a global garden and the heritage of Ambrose Congreve and the RHS.

“We are so thankful to our dedicated garden team who continue to nurture, care for and develop these beautiful gardens year-round,” she said.

Dolan also highlighted the new opportunities that come with the partnership, including the ability to share news and develop tours with the RHSI membership group.

The gardens will be featured on the RHS website, app, and handbook, further promoting this “gorgeous global garden” to a wider audience.

Mount Congreve is open year-round, offering various tours and experiences, including the Herman Dool Guided Tour and the Garden Buggy Loop for those with reduced mobility.

The garden joins 220 other RHS Partner Gardens in the UK and overseas, which offer free entry to RHS members at selected times.