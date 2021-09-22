Motorists travelling on rural Irish roads have been urged by An Garda Síochána to be mindful of hedge-cutting taking place around the country once more.

Highlighting the matter, members of An Garda Síochána based in Co. Donegal urged road-users to drive with due care.

In a brief statement earlier today (Wednesday, September 22) the Garda division said:

“Roadside hedge-cutting season is in full swing once again and we would like to remind all road users to be mindful of this when travelling, particularly when using country roads.”

Noting that hedges may be cut between September 1 and March 1, the Garda statement added:

“There has been a visible increase in this type of large machinery in operation along the roadsides over the past number of weeks.

Advertisement

“Please drive with due care and remain alert at all times,” the Garda division concluded.

The Wildlife Act 1976 prohibits the cutting, grubbing, burning or destruction of vegetation from March 1, until August 31, each year.

There is provision in the legislation for some restricted exemptions from the prohibition during the closed period, such as for works undertaken in the ordinary course of agriculture or forestry and for public health and safety reasons.

Section 70 of the Roads Act 1993 places responsibility for the maintenance of roadside hedges on the owners/occupiers of the adjoining lands – with local authorities urging landowners to ensure their roadside hedges and overhanging trees are cut and maintained for the safety of road-users.

However, landowners have been warned that Japanese knotweed should not be cut.

Download Our Free App