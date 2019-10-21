Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision with tractor

A man was rushed to hospital following a collision with a tractor in Co. Mayo yesterday evening, Sunday, October 20.

Confirming the news to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

“Gardaí responded to a traffic collision on Sunday at approximately 6:11pm in Ballyvary, Mayo.

A motorcyclist, aged 22, collided with a tractor.

“The male motorcyclist was later taken to Beaumont hospital for treatment,” the Garda statement added.

According to local radio station Midwest Radio, the injuries are described as serious.

The road remained closed last night with diversions in place, only opening earlier today.

Concerns over roadside sinkhole

A large sinkhole has opened up on the side of a local road near a village in west Co. Cork, prompting safety concerns from locals.

The sinkhole opened in the Allihies area of west Cork, and is believed to have occurred due to the collapse of an old mine shaft under the road.

It is thought to have opened in recent days due to torrential rainfall in the area.

Local man Finbarr Harrington spoke to local radio station C103 yesterday, Sunday, October 20.

Commenting on the matter, Harrington said: “There’s a lot of copper mines in Allihies; and I suppose in years gone by there was a lot of mining done in Allihies.

This is what’s after happening; it’s an old mine shaft that would have been under the road and that’s why there was a collapse and caused a big sinkhole. It’s a busy enough little road; it’s a typical rural byroad.

There would be a good few people using it – but the big thing here is it’s extremely dangerous,” he warned.