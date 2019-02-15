More settled weather with highs of 15° today

Weather will remain largely dry across the country in the coming days with the exception of Sunday morning when it will be wet in all areas for a time, according to Met Eireann.

Drying conditions will be moderate but will reduce to poor at times over the weekend as a result of the scattered, light showers forecast.

This morning (Friday, February 15) will start dry with patches of mist which will clear and give way to some sunny spells, the best of these in the east.

This afternoon, small amounts rain and drizzle will develop in the west and will spread eastwards in the evening.

Today will be very mild with highest temperatures ranging from 11° to 15° with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Early tonight, patchy rain or drizzle will continue for a time and will clear to the east. A few showers will follow on to the west coast but overall, most areas will be dry. Lowest temperatures tonight will range from of 5° to 8°.

Saturday morning will be largely dry with bright or sunny spells. It will become cloudier in the afternoon with showers developing in the south and southeast of the country. Rain will develop in the west towards the evening. Highest temperatures on Saturday will range from of 10° to 12° with fresh southerly winds.

Saturday night will be mild, breezy and mostly cloudy. Many areas will remain dry with a little drizzle in some places.

However, the national forecaster has predicted that rain will develop in the west overnight. Lowest temperatures will range from 6° to 8° with moderate to fresh southerly breezes.

Finally, Sunday morning will be wet for a time in all areas as rain will spread eastwards across the country.