Social Democrats TD and party spokesperson on agriculture Holly Cairns has said that it is “essential” that there are “more conversations to challenge the stigma around mental health”.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, the deputy said that research has shown that “economic recession and increased rate of unemployment are associated with a decline in mental health and increased rates of suicide and self-harm, not only in Ireland, but across the world“.

Friday was International Men’s Day, with the deputy saying this gives “a chance to reflect on issues relating to men and boys”.

“Mental health is one of these issues,” she said.

The deputy added that rural isolation, and “larger gender issues”, such as: reticence to seek help; higher rates of alcohol and substance misuse; and belonging to an at-risk group; among others, compound it.

“The state’s response must acknowledge these complexities and work to address not only mental health, but also the larger societal conditions that exacerbate them and increase suffering,” deputy Cairns said.

“The majority of people who end their lives in Ireland are male, being as high as 80% in some years. As of September, 437 people were recorded by the CSO as dying by suicide in 2018. Of these, 327 were men or 75%, and 110 were women.

“These figures and comparable ones for previous years demonstrate the need for a strong strategy to address male suicide.

“The situation is more nuanced, as we know that the rate among middle-aged men aged between 40 and 59 has been the highest of all age cohorts.”

‘Any loss of life to suicide is a tragedy’

The deputy noted Mental Health Reform figures that show Ireland’s national mental health budget represents 5.1% of the total health budget – “when the World Health Organization recommends 12% and Sláintecare recommends 10%”.

“This deficiency is being felt with insufficient staff to meet current needs. When it comes to taking mental health seriously, campaigns and champions are important, but specialist healthcare will always have to do the heavy-lifting,” the Cork South-West TD said.

“We need more therapists in the community and we need more psychologists, psychiatrists, nurses, social workers, occupational therapists and peer support workers in all HSE regions.”

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that “any loss of life to suicide is a tragedy”, and extended her condolences to those who have been impacted.

“We need to acknowledge that most deaths by suicide are among men. This is an international phenomenon and in this respect, Ireland is unfortunately no different,” she said.

She said the government is “determined” to reduce the incidence of suicide in Ireland.

“Last November, the government extended Connecting for Life by four years to 2024,” the minister said.

“Implementation of the strategy involves a cross-departmental and cross-sectoral approach, acknowledging the significant complexities involved and the strategy is overseen by the Department of Health.

“The National Office for Suicide Prevention was specifically established to co-ordinate suicide reduction efforts around the country and to implement Connecting for Life.

“I appreciate that there are a lot of strategies but all of these elements are connected and it is all being driven by the Department of Health in connection with the various other departments.

“Since 2010, funding for Connecting for Life has been increased from €3.7 million to the current level of €13 million.

“I know we are not where we need to be in the levels of overall funding and we all appreciate that. We are at a point where €1.1 billion has been allocated to mental health and that has increased significantly in the past ten years.

“That will only continue to increase because we appreciate that more needs to be spent on this issue.”

Looking after our mental health

The minister added that “each and every one of us” must look after our mental health.

“I visited my father’s grave [this week] for the first time in a while and it is almost nine years since he died by suicide,” she continued.

“When I visit the grave, I always think about my mental health and that of the people around me.

“It is important that we continue to look out for ourselves and each other and that we allow a space where people feel they can talk about it, come forward and talk to each other, particularly with those in their family, close circle and community as well as with their friends.

“When people decide to take that step forward, the support must be there for them when they need it and in the way in which they need it.

“There is still a huge stigma around issues like eating disorders, not only for boys but also girls and in particular men. There is a particular problem there.”

Eating disorders

Deputy Cairns drew particular attention to the lack of eating disorder treatment services in Ireland.

“No funding was allocated under the national eating disorder treatment plan for 2020, and not one cent of the €1.6 million allocated in 2019 was spent.

“The Minister of State [Mary Butler] has committed to making change in this area but we have to acknowledge that people are still not getting the treatment they need.

“There are only three inpatient beds in the entire country. All of those beds are in Dublin, yet eating disorders are the mental health conditions most associated with mortality.”

Minister McEntee committed to raising the unspent funding issue with the Minister of State with responsibility for mental health, Mary Butler.

Impact of men’s sheds on mental health

Deputy Cairns noted that the men’s shed movement has made an “incredible impact in addressing isolation among men, especially in older cohorts”.

“Any support the government can give local sheds will have a manifold impact in mental health.

“Rural transport schemes are also important factors in helping people to socialise.

“There should be more and later running buses to provide these connections. There is also inadequate supported living and social housing available for people with mental health disabilities in many areas and it is particularly hard for single men to get social housing.

“It is essential that we have more conversations to challenge the stigma around mental health to help people get the help they need.

“It is especially important for boys and men to talk with their families, classmates, teammates, friends and colleagues.”