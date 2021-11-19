The inaugural MartEye Elite sale is set to take place next weekend from November 26-29.

The sale – which is taking place in association with Mid-Tipp Mart – will see 40 spring 2021-born weanling heifers and one “special” maiden heifer go under the hammer.

All 41 heifers are home bred and “steeped in breeding” according to a statement from MartEye.

The pictures show a sample of some of the heifers that will be on offer at the sale:





According to a statement from MartEye, 95% of the heifers dams and grand dams are home bred on “the famed McGee family farm”.

There will an open day on Saturday, November 27, on the McGee farm, Athlone, Co. Westmeath, where interested bidders can come to view the quality of stock on offer.

What is MartEye Elite?

MartEye Elite is a new herd and flock sales platform that uses online technology, design, omni-channel marketing and an extensive network to launch what it describes as “a unique livestock sales platform”.

Partnering with MartEye’s livestock marts, the aim of MartEye Elite is “to showcase elite herds to their full potential”.

According to a statement from the company, in the past 12 months MartEye has attracted “significant” interest from overseas buyers – across Europe and further afield – for quality stock and genetics.

The online sales have resulted in both cattle and sheep being sold to countries such as Portugal, Belgium, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands to name a few.

Commenting on the platform, James Alexander of Jalex livestock said: “Partnering with MartEye for our on-farm livestock sales has added another dimension to our business and increased the number of buyers for stock.”

For further details, click here.