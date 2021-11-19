Royal DSM has received a positive European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) opinion for the use of its novel methane-reducing feed additive for ruminants in the European Union.

The EFSA opinion confirms that the feed additive reduces enteric methane emissions from dairy cows and is safe for the animal and the consumer, the company said in a statement.

This opinion progresses the application to the final stage of approval from the European Commission Standing Committee on Plants, Animals, Food and Feed.

This particular feed additive is the result of a decade of scientific research, as well as 45 on-farm trials in 13 countries and across four continents, according to the company.

The additive received full regulatory approval in Brazil and Chile in early September 2021.

Since then, DSM signed a development agreement with Brazilian company, JBS S.A. which is one of the world’s largest food producers.

Advertisement

European Commission approval would allow DSM to start market development in Europe in the first half of 2022.

The company has already commenced engineering for a new large-scale production facility in Dalry, Scotland.

During the recent UN climate change conference, COP26, more than 100 countries pledged to cut methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

DSM’s president, animal nutrition and health, Ivo Lansbergen said the company is hopeful that the European Commission will approve the feed additive for use in the EU.

“It is very timely, after the IPCC’s climate change report and the recent global methane pledge during COP26, that a positive opinion has been given for a feed additive that we know can have such a beneficial environmental impact. We see the livestock sector recognises this opportunity for change and is eager to act.

“We are hopeful that the European Commission will approve the application with speed so that we can offer a scientifically proven effective answer to the challenge of farming’s methane emissions.”