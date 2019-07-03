Moorepark ’19: ‘The best days of the dairy industry are ahead of us’

The sustainability of the Irish dairy industry was a hot topic at the Moorepark ’19 event in Co. Cork today.

But what is the definition of sustainability and what does it mean for Irish dairy farmers going forward?

Speaking at the event, Teagasc’s Brendan Horan outlined what this actually involves at industry and farm level and, if this is achieved, he said the best days of the Irish dairy industry lie in the future.

“For us, we think of agriculture as part of an overall food system, where customers are interested in how food is produced, and what happens on your farms is significantly important in terms of that food.

“We also look long term – producing food in a way that doesn’t affect future generations to produce food equally as efficiently. We’re talking about profitable family farms that can grow and invest.

“We need to grow in a way that doesn’t negatively impact on the environment and produce high-quality products and do so in a way that is friendly for the animals and the people working on these systems,” Brendan explained.

Why?

Touching on why the dairy industry has to grow sustainably, Brendan said: “First and foremost, it will make farms more profitable.

“Secondly, Ireland has made EU commitments on emissions and water quality, and in terms of improving biodiversity on our lands; it’s in everyone’s interest to make these improvements.

“Thirdly, because customers care; as an exporter in the dairy industry, we need to care what customers want.

Advertisement

“Finally, agriculture is significantly important in Ireland. We are responsible for a third of the total GHG emissions; it’s a significant pressure on water sources, so we need be really good at our farming systems and ensure they are sustainable.”

While Brendan noted that dairy farms are on the right track, he highlighted that farmers must continue to do the basics correctly.

These include: Adequate on-farm infrastructure;

Using appropriate rates of fertilisers and using them at the right times;

Excellent grazing management practices;

Good soil fertility.

“Growing sustainably is also going to be based on very efficient ruminants; animals that can utilise grass and produce high levels of productivity from a grass-based source.

“The biggest contribution the ruminant will make is in terms of their longevity. By being more fertile and lasting longer in the herd, those animals will reduce the requirements for replacements and that will be the biggest environmental contribution of better genetics.”

Teagasc’s Donal O’Brien touched on new practices that farmers can introduce on their farms.

These include: Grass clover swards;

Low emissions slurry spreading (LESS);

Protected urea fertiliser;

Reducing concentrate crude protein content;

Protecting biodiversity;

Energy and water efficiency;

Improve water quality.

Concluding, Donal said: “There is still plenty of work to do to grow sustainably. We need to keep improving on the basics in terms of grass-fed animals, genetically elite, high-EBI animals. We also need to ensure that farms are matching their stocking rate to their grass-growing capacity.