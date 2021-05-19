Investigations are ongoing into the theft of a mobile cattle crush from a locked shed in Co. Monaghan over the weekend – with an appeal for information issued by An Garda Síochána in relation to the incident.

The crush is believed to have been stolen during the early hours of Sunday morning, May 16,from the Knockatallon area of Monaghan, according to local Gardaí.

In a statement on the matter, Gardaí based in the Cavan/Monaghan division said:

“The Gardaí in Monaghan are investigating a burglary from a locked shed in the Knockatallon area which occurred between the hours of 12:30am and 7:00am on Sunday, May 16.

A mobile cattle crush [Wopa make] was taken similar to the one pictured. An electric fence charger, three car batteries and a tractor battery were also taken.

“Did you notice anything suspicious or such an item been towed during the night. If you can assist please contact Monaghan Garda Station on: 047-77240,” the Garda statement concluded.

Meanwhile, an appeal for information has been issued by members of An Garda Síochána in relation to the theft of a livestock trailer from a yard in Co. Tipperary last week.

The trailer was stolen from the Mullinahone area of the county between Wednesday and Thursday, May 12 and 13.

In a statement on the matter on Friday (May 14), Gardaí based in Co. Tipperary said:

“This trailer was stolen from the Mullinahone area in the past 24 hours. Clonmel Gardaí are looking for the publics assistance in tracing it.

“If any persons have CCTV or dashcam footage of suspicious vehicles/persons from [Wednesday and Thursday] May 12 and 13, please contact Clonmel Gardaí on: 052-6177640,” the statement said.

This is one of a series of thefts from across the country in recent weeks.