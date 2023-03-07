Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety, Martin Heydon and Minister of State, Neale Richmond have together launched an electrical safety video for Irish farmers.

The video was produced by the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee (FSPAC) and shows John Stone, a dairy farmer from Co. Meath, demonstrating the changes he has made and the checks he carries out around electricity to make his farm safer.

The FSPAC is an advisory committee to the board of the Health and Safety Authority (HSA). This video was developed by members of FSPAC’s Buildings, Working at Height Working Group that includes representation from ESB Networks, the HSA, Teagasc, FBD Insurance, the department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the construction industry.

Commenting on the video Minister Heydon said: “This video demonstrates the need for all farmers to check the electrical supply and outputs in their yards and buildings. Doing so makes the farm safe, not only for them, but all visitors and workers on the farm.

“I’d urge all farmers to set aside time to check their electrical supplies, look at what improvements may be needed, and use a registered contractor to complete the required updates.

“Minimise the risks and make sure your farm uses electricity safely. I’d like to congratulate the collaborators on this video.” Minister Neale Richmond and Minister Martin Heydon with John Coakley on John’s farm outside Maynooth, Co. Kildare, launching a new electrical safety video for farmers. Image: Fennell Photography

On launching this FSPAC safety video, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Neale Richmond added: “This electrical safety video shows the importance of the collaborative efforts of the FSPAC in creating safety videos and guidance for Irish farmers.

“These efforts are assisting farmers make better decisions keeping them and others safe on their farms.

“The ESB [is] an important member of the HSA’s Farm Safety Partnership Working Group and plays a key advisory role in helping Irish farmers achieve safer ways of working with electricity supply.”

Electrical safety video

The key learning points of the video on electrical safety on farms are:

All electrical work must be carried out by a registered electrical contractor in accordance with Electro-Technical Council of Ireland (ETCI) rules;

A well-maintained electrical installation on a farm will minimise the risk of an electrical safety incident and avoid breakdowns;

To prevent electric shock from portable equipment, fit residual current devices (RCDs) on all socket circuits;

To ensure RCDs work properly, they must be tested at least every six months by pressing the test-trip button;

Faulty electrical installations can result in farm fires;

‘Stray’ electricity can increase mastitis problems on dairy farms.

According to ESB Networks, the top seven electrical hazards on farms are: Fallen electricity wires; wiring installation; portable tools; bonding and stray voltage; electric fences; stand-by generators; machinery; and high loads.

Michael Murray, public safety manager at ESB Networks and member of the Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee stated: “Electricity is essential for our economy. It is so much a part of modern living that we often take it for granted but complacency around electrical installations on the farm can lead to injury or more serious negative outcomes.

“This farm safety video outlines potential electrical hazards to be aware of around the farm and the key safety checks and tips that will help you to plan ahead and keep you, your family and your livestock safe.”

Although the HSA has seen considerable progress made in upgrading electrical installations on farms over the last decade, sub-standard electrical installations and equipment are still found on Irish farms, it said.

Poorly maintained installations, particularly those outdoors and in wet conditions, present a significant risk of electrocution.

The HSA have reported three fatalities in the period 2013–2022, where the fatality or injury was triggered by an electrical problem in an agricultural setting.

Mark Cullen, interim CEO, HSA said: “Important work is being carried out by the FSPAC, and having guidance and videos showcasing the need to carry out safety updates on your farms electrical supplies is crucial.

“In the 10-year period 2013-2022, three farm fatalities involved electricity. These were preventable workplace fatalities.

“Where electrical equipment is not to the correct standard or is not well maintained there is a risk of electrocution. Those at risk include the farmer and anyone entering the farm that may come in contact with faulty electrical equipment or overhead cables.

“We ask all farmers to remain diligent and carry out risk assessments on electrical supplies on their farms,” he added.