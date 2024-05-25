Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan has said that the government will bring forward a policy on “Private Wires” before the end of this year.

Currently, electricity infrastructure is provided for by the national electricity grid, under the ownership of the ESB, which gives it the right to lay cables across public and private land.

The government is considering extending this right to private entities in order to accommodate greater levels of renewable generation and increased levels of electricity demand.

“Private Wires” would allow developers to install, operate, and own private electricity infrastructure.

The government said that this would provide a potential off-grid solution for the generation and supply of electricity.

In most instances the project will involve crossing land or property that the cable owner or operator does not own, whether this is privately or publicly owned land.

The Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) previously said that the proposal to extend compulsory purchase order (CPO) powers to commercial entities is “alarming”.

Private wires

As “Private Wires” has become a catch all term, the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) launched a public consultation last year in a bid to bring a clear definition to such projects.

In response to a recent parliamentary question from Independent TD Carol Nolan, Minister Eamon Ryan said that over 120 public submissions were received during the consultation period.

A report on the responses is expected to be ready for publication in the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

The minister said that the consultation sought to “identify the challenges and opportunities such a policy change may present”.

“If permitted for, private wires would allow private individuals and/or undertakings to install their own privately owned electricity infrastructure linking generation with demand.

“This would represent a major shift in electricity policy in the State and as such may impact upon all citizens while also overhauling aspects of the electricity sector which have been in place since soon after the foundation of the State,” he said.

Minister Ryan stressed that the public consultation did not include a particular stance on land ownership.

“While the consultation included several questions on the topic of land ownership in the context of Private Wires, this does not constitute a position or proposal on the same,” he said.

The minister said that in accordance with the recently published 2024 Climate Action Plan it is intended to publish a private wires policy “during Q4 2024”.