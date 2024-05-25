Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for rainfall in Co. Cork for the rest of today (Saturday, May 25).

According to the national forecaster there will be persistent rainfall, with some heavy bursts, which may give rise to spot flooding locally.

The warning currently only applies to the Rebel County and is due to remain in place until 9:00p.m today.

Met Éireann

The forecast for today shows rain and drizzle developing in Munster and then slowly tracking northeastwards.

It is expected to remain mostly dry with sunny spells in north Leinster and Ulster until this evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 12° to 16°C in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds.

The rain will clear from the southwest to showers tonight, there is a chance that some of those showers could be heavy. Lowest temperatures of 9° to 12° in light variable breezes.

On Sunday (May 26) there will be sunny spells and scattered showers, some will be heavy and possibly thundery, with a risk of spot flooding. Afternoon highs of 14° to 17° in light westerly or variable breezes.

There will be sunny spells and showers on Monday in moderate westerly winds, highest temperatures of 13° to 16°.

Met Éireann has said that weather conditions will be unsettled for the coming week.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be above normal nationwide, ranging between 20 and 50mm. The highest amounts are forecast in the west and southwest.

Temperatures will stay around average for many areas, but about 1 or 2° above normal in the east.

Opportunities for both drying and spraying will be limited due to the conditions.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) across all soil types are expected to deteriorate with moderately or poorly drained soils in parts of the southwest, west and northwest becoming saturated or waterlogged.