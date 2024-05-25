There has been an increased emphasis on the benefits to livestock farmers of incorporating white and red clover into their farming systems in recent years.

With correct management, incorporating red clover into fields predominantly used for silage can reduce fertiliser costs, while maintaining or improving silage quality.

At a recent Teagasc dairy-beef farm walk, the use of clover was one of the key topics of discussion.

Red and white clover are both nitrogen (N)-fixing legumes, although they do have their differences.

Red clover grows upright and tall and does not creep and spread outwards like white clover. Like white clover, it also has the ability to fix N in the soil, at a rate of 150-200kg N/ha/year, according to Teagasc.

This is equivalent to between four and six 50kg bags of 27% N/ac.

Once fully established, it requires no N fertiliser and slurry for maintenance of phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) levels is sufficient.

The legume is capable of producing high yields of highly digestible, high protein silage that cattle perform well on.

Due to its upright growth habit and high summer yields, it is better suited to cutting than grazing.

However, it will tolerate grazing in good, dry conditions. The plant also has a deep tap root that makes it relatively drought tolerant.

Establishing and management

Under the 2024 Red Clover Silage Measure, there is a €300/ha payment to a maximum area of 20ha for the establishment of Red Clover Silage mix sown between July 16, 2023 and July 15, 2024.

According to Teagasc, a typical seed rate for a grass-dominant sward is 4kg/ac of red clover, 9kg/ac of rye grass and 1kg of white clover to the acre.

Red clover swards may be established by a full reseed. Over sowing the clover seed into an existing sward typically does not work.

The legume will perform best on well drained, fertile soils. Farmers should conduct a toil test and target soil pH of 6.2-6.5 and Index three for P and K for successful establishment.

The advice is to sow it from April to July and ensure a fine, firm and level seedbed which has been rolled both before and after sowing.

According to DAFM, to be eligible for the scheme, the clover silage sward mix should be sown at the recommended seeding rates of at least 30kg/ha, before July 15, 2024.

The red clover silage sward must be successfully established by September 30, 2024.

Cutting red clover

A typical cutting strategy for red clover silage would be to harvest the first cut in mid/late May with the second, third and fourth cuts at six to eight week intervals thereafter.

Red clover is a low sugar, low dry matter (DM) crop and so should be wilted for 24-48 hours to achieve 25-35% DM to aid preservation.

A conditioner mower should not be used and farmers avoid excessive handling of the crop such as tedding to minimise leaf loss. A consistent cutting height is also advisable.

Slurry and farm yard manure (FYM) can be applied throughout the year to replenish P and K levels.