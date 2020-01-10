Minister ‘has not moved on any recommendations’ of agri appeals committee

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed has “not moved on any of the recommendations made by the independent review group on appeals”, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Noting that it has been two years since the publication of the report of the Agriculture Appeals Act Review Committee, IFA deputy president Richard Kennedy said that this committee had been established in response to genuine concerns about the appeals system.

The committee established by the minister acknowledged the need for change, Kennedy said.

He added that it had made several significant recommendations including the establishment of an Agricultural Appeals Review Panel with an independent chair.

“The minister must ensure the recommendations are implemented so that farmers can have confidence in the appeals system, and that their cases will be dealt with fairly, impartially and efficiently,” the deputy president stressed.

Advertisement

The recommendations were also passed by the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture and the expectation was that the minister would implement the conclusions, according to the IFA.

A total of 20 written submissions were received by the committee during the consultation process.

Kennedy also pointed out that this review was part of the programme for government and it must be implemented before the dissolution of the Dáil.