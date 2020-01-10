Over 20% of adults worldwide ‘actively trying to increase protein intake’

Additional reporting by Niall Claffey

Over a fifth of adults worldwide are actively trying to increase their protein intake, according to Bord Bia.

Over 150 representatives from the Irish meat industry gathered at Bord Bia’s Meat Marketing Seminar to review the global meat industry in 2019 and look ahead to the opportunities and challenges of 2020 and beyond.

The seminar is taking this morning, Friday, January 10, in Naas, Co. Kildare, and features representatives from the industry at government, producer, and processor levels.

Analysis from Bord Bia, presented at the seminar by Rory McDonnell from Bord Bia’s Thinking House, found that over a fifth of adults worldwide are actively trying to increase their protein intake and the future role of meat will evolve:

“Meat continues to have a fundamental role in diets worldwide, now and into the future, even as consumption of lab meats and vegan replacements rises.

The nature of this role is changing with consumer expectations around meat greater than ever.

“Meat must be able to satisfy primal needs for nourishment, health, indulgence, reward and convenience.

“Furthermore, people want to be informed about the meat they purchase and will respond to claims that instil trust and confidence,” McDonnell explained.

The research, which examined global meat trends, featured primary research with UK and Irish consumers.

The purpose of the study is to support the industry to unlock potential value from the fast changing marketplace, according to the state agency.