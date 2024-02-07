The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said that his department is ready to issue sufficient afforestation licences to meet the annual forestry planting target of 8,000ha.

According to the forestry licencing dashboard for the week ending February 2, eight afforestation licenses were issued.

This brings the total number of afforestation licenses this year to 46, compared to a total of two for the same period last year.

The minister said that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has the capacity to issue 1,000 new afforestation licences in 2024, under the Forestry Licencing Plan to facilitate increased planting.

“In order to achieve this it will be necessary to engage with all farmers, highlighting the complementary nature of forestry to farming and building confidence in the options for forestry available to them,” the minister said.

The new afforestation scheme under the programme offers land owners a choice of 12 forest types, through premiums and grants.

The department approved 1,599ha of afforestation since the new scheme opened in September 2023, according to the minister.

Forestry

In January 2023, DAFM issued 45 thinning licences and 205 clearfell licences. This compares to 18 thinning licences and 183 clearfell licences in 2024.

Under the Native tree Scheme (NTAS), 69.54ha have been planted so far in 2024.

Under the Reconstitution of Ash Dieback Scheme (RADS) 1,211ha have been planted so far this year.

Minister McConalogue said he is “keenly aware” of the impact of ash dieback.

He said an action plan is being prepared by the Minister of State Pippa Hackett for submission to Cabinet for approval.

“This will outline comprehensive actions by my department to deal with the issue of ash dieback.

“Detailed deliberations are taking place to ensure an efficient, appropriate and proportionate response and to ensure that biodiversity is maintained on these sites,” Minister McConalogue said.