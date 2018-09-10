Minister and Macra president welcome Embrace tractor in Macroom

Cork men Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed and Macra na Feirme national president James Healy were both present to welcome the Embrace FARM tractor in Macroom yesterday.

The Embrace FARM ‘Drive to Remember’ is nearing the end of its 32-county tour around the country to commemorate those lost in farm accidents and raise awareness for farm safety.

The tractor – a New Holland – was donated by WR Shaw of Tullamore and is being driven by a Macra na Feirme and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) volunteer.

The initiative was launched at the Tullamore Show on August 12. The finishing point will be the opening day of the National Ploughing Championships on Tuesday, September 18.

In a statement, the charity said: “We wish to thank Cork County Macra and all clubs who have helped with the drive.

“Thank you to Macra na Feirme President James Healy and Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed for coming out to support our journey in their home area of Macroom today.

“Thank you sincerely to all the families that came to put wellies in remembrance of lives lost and seriously injured along the way.”

Mounted upon the tractor is an ‘eternal light‘ representing those that have lost their lives around the island of Ireland.

With around 290 lives lost in the last 10 years – representing a farmer killed every two weeks across the 32 counties – the tractor displays these stark statistics to remind people to always be aware of the farming environment and to farm safely.

The light will also be displayed during the National Ploughing Championships once the tractor has reached its final destination.

Wellies

Embrace FARM is asking all families and neighbours who may have been affected by the loss or serious injury of a relative or friend in a farming accident to please place a pair of wellies in the trailer attached to the tractor on the drive.

These wellies will feature at the Embrace FARM stand at the National Ploughing Championship and represent the feet that once walked the farm.