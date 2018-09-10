Changeable and rather cool conditions expected this week

Mixed, changeable and rather cool conditions overall are expected during the coming week, according to Met Eireann.

Today, Monday, is set to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain extending from the Atlantic and becoming fairly widespread this afternoon. However, parts of south Leinster and east Munster may hold dry until this evening.

There is a danger that persistent and locally heavy falls will affect parts of west Connacht and west Munster. It is expected to become breezy during the course of the day, with temperatures ranging from 15º to 18º.

Further outbreaks of rain are likely in many places tonight; these will be persistent in parts of Munster and Leinster, with patches of mist as well as hill and coastal fog also forecast.

A clearance with showers will edge down from the north-west later in the night, as temperatures drop to between 9º and 11º, the Irish meteorological office added.

Over the coming week, drying conditions are set to poor for a lot of the time and opportunities for spraying will be limited. Meanwhile, high soil moisture deficits in central, southern and eastern areas will only improve slightly in the next few days.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday, will be a mostly cloudy day. It is set to be largely dry, with just a few scattered showers – as most of the overnight rain is expected to clear southwards.

Dull and damp conditions are likely to persist for much of the day near the south coast, with occasional bouts of light rain also possible there.

Daytime temperatures will vary between 14º and 17º.

Outbreaks of rain will make a return to parts of Munster, Leinster and Connacht tomorrow evening and night – before clearing southwards again overnight, Met Eireann explained.

There will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers elsewhere. Winds are set to be mainly light west to south-west, but continuing fresh along Ulster coasts. Temperatures tomorrow night will drop to as low as 7º.

Wednesday

It is believed that conditions on Wednesday will be mostly dry and bright, with variable cloud amounts and sunny spells. But there will also be the risk of a few scattered light showers around, Met Eireann added.

Temperatures will vary from 13º to 17º in light to moderate westerly winds.

Most places will be dry at first on Wednesday night with clear spells, but increasing cloud over northern and western areas will bring showery outbreaks of rain into parts of Connacht and west Ulster overnight.

A chilly night is forecast, especially further south where skies will remain mostly clear – with lows of 6º to 9º.

Outlook

Thursday will bring a mixture of clouds, sunny spells and occasional showers. The showers will affect mainly western and northwestern counties at first, but will gradually become more widespread through the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 13º and 16º.

Friday is set to be mainly dull and damp. Outbreaks of rain are set to affect much of the country, with temperatures remaining similar to the previous day.