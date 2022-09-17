Milk was in high demand at Taaffe Auctions’ Carnaross dairy sale on Wednesday (September 14), which had 85 freshly calved heifers and cows offer.

The sale at the Co. Meath-based mart also saw 15 high economic breeding index (EBI) springing heifers, due over the next few months, on offer.

Stock came from as far as counties Cork and Wicklow for the sale and found new homes across the northeast and even Cork.

Milk in high demand

The majority of the sale consisted of freshly calved heifers and second-lactation cows, with a strong demand for all stock.

Top price on the day went to a heifer that had travelled all the way from Co. Limerick for the sale.

Lot 25, Ballyclan Doorman Lustre 3430, sold for 4,250gns. She is a potential 14th generation VG/EX cow.

Sired by Val-Bisson Doorman, her dam Ballyclan Aftershock Lustre ET (VG89) produced 10,710kg of milk in her third lactation at 3.79% fat and 3.15% protein. Lot 25: Ballyclan Doorman Lustre 3430 sold for 4,250gns

Second-highest price on the day went to Lot 31, Borkilbeg Fran 9, for 3,850gns.

Calved since the August 15, and milking 33L, she is sired by Cogent Twist.

Her dam Borkilbeg Fran 4 (EX91-2E) produced in 11,850kg of milk in her fourth lactation at 3.48% fat and 3.04% protein. Lot 31: Borkilbeg Fran 9, sold for 3,850gns

The third-highest price at the sale went to Lot 17, Cannontown Mayday Bellbrook; she made 3,800gns.

Sired by Abs Mayday-Et, she is now in her second lactation and is projected to produce 9,271kg at 4.77% fat and 3.51% protein. Lot 17: Cannontown Mayday Bellbrook, sold for 3,800gns

The fourth-highest price went to Lot 15, Cannontown Titan-Sandra, who sold for 3,700gns.

Calved 18-days in her second lactation, she is milking 40L.

Sired by Wintersell Titan ET, she produced 9,424kg of milk in her first lactation at 3.99% fat and 3.33% protein. Lot 15: Cannontown Titan-Sandra, she sold for 3,700gns

Matching Lot 15 and also making 3,700gns was Lot 37, Lemrac Observer Pledge (EX94-2E).

This fifth-lactation cow calved since June 10, produced 10,160kg of milk in fourth lactation at 4.45% fat and 3.50% protein.

Lot 37: Lemrac Observer Pledge (EX94-2E), sold for 3,700gns

Making 3,600gns was another second calver from the Cannontown herd: Lot 19, Cannontown Samuri Dellia.

Calved since August 2, she produced 8,746kg of milk in her first lactation at 4.11% fat and 3.47% protein.

She is sired by Ocd Spring Samuri-Et and comes from a EX91 dam Canntown Windbrook Dellia. Lot 19: Cannontown Samuri Dellia, sold for 3,600gns

Some more sample prices from Wednesday’s sale can be found in the galleries below. Lot 24: Ballyclan Aladdin Pledge, sold for 3,550gns Lot 16: Cannontown Fr4354 Vera 9111, sold for 3,400gns Lot 50: Cornboro Pepper Elsie, sold for 3,400gns Lot 57:Ballyclan Centurion Shower,

sold for 3,400gns Lot 21: Cannontown Reginald Tina, sold for 3,300gns

More sample prices from Wednesday’s sale. Lot 23: Ballyclan Praser Expert 3431, sold for 3,250gns Lot 32: Borkilbeg Squaw 53, sold for 3,200gns Lot 33: Borkilbeg Ethel 27, sold for 3,200gns Lot 26: Ballyclan Twist Kara 3427, sold for 3,150

Jerseys

Also on offer at the sale were two pedigree Jersey heifer, both of which attract strong interest.

First into the ring was Lot 59, Ballyealan Disco Louise 3428, who freshly calved since September 2, sold for 2,900gns.

The second Jersey heifer, calved since August 29, was Lot 59A, Clonocey Joel Fay.

She won second prize for a Calved Pedigree Jersey Heifer at the Tullamore Show this year.

Her dam Thurlstone May Fay (EX93-2E) was Jersey Champion at the Emerald Expo in 2017 and Reserve Jersey Champion at Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Winter Fair in 2016.

Clonocey Joel Fay sold for 3,000gns. Lot 59: Ballyealan Disco Louise 3428,

sold for 2,900gns. Lot 59A: Clonocey Joel Fay, sold for 3,000gns

Spring heifers

The final section of the sale saw 15 spring heifers, which ranged in price from 1,900-2,600gns.

Top price from this section of the sale went to Lot 95, Pepperstown Pivotal Daisy.

A Kilfeacle Pivotal daughter with an EBI of €171, she sold due in early October for 2,600gns. Lot 95: Pepperstown Pivotal Daisy, sold for 2,600gns

The second-highest price went to Lot 93, Pepperstown Ebony Shirley, a Monabrogue Ebony-sired heifer sold due on October 18, for 2,500gns. Lot 93: Pepperstown Ebony Shirley, sold for 2,500gns

Some more sample prices from this section of the sale can be seen in the gallery below. Lot 92: Pepperstown Pivotal Ida, sold for 2,400gns Lot 90:Pepperstown Pivotal Ruth, sold for 2,380gns Lot 91: Pepperstown Albert Shirley, sold for 2,250gns