Mild and changeable weather during August resulted in gas demand falling by 21% when compared to the same month last year, Gas Networks Ireland said.

In a report published today (Wednesday, September 13), the utility said that last month’s gas demand was also down by 2% compared to July.

Seasonal variations saw demand for gas from the construction industry dropping 26% on July.

There were also month-on-month decreases in the education (-26%) and medical devices (-11%) sectors.

Gas Networks Ireland said that year-on-year gas demand was down by 40% in the education sector and by 11% in the hotel sector.

For the eighth consecutive month, demand for compressed natural gas (CNG) saw a year-on-year increase, growing by 21% in July year-on-year.

Windier conditions during August resulted in wind energy generating 35% of the country’s electricity, compared to 19% in August 2022.

Wind peaked at 78%, but there were also times during the month when the wind supply dropped almost completely and contributed less than 1% of electricity generation.

Over the two days when Storm Betty hit our shores, the additional wind meant that wind energy contributed 67% to electricity generation, while gas was only needed 22% of the time.

Overall, gas remained the largest contributor to electricity generation, providing 46% during August.

At times during the month, gas powered almost 90% of the country’s electricity, peaking at 88% and never dropping below 13%.

Coal contributed 3% to Ireland’s electricity generation in August, peaking at 13%.

“Gas and wind generation collectively continue to dominate Ireland’s electricity supplies,” Brian Mullins, Gas Network Ireland’s acting director of strategy and regulation, said.

“Being able to harness wind energy when it is available, and back it up with the flexibility and reliability of gas when it’s not, provides a secure and complete energy system for the people of Ireland,” he said.