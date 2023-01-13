The new year was greeted by two new developments within the tyre world as BKT and Michelin sought to improve the performance of their products.

The two manufacturers each have a new tyre to offer and while the BKT item is aimed at trailers and implements, and the Michelin one at tractors, the stated aim of both is to offer a superior performance on the road and in the field.

BKT chases tanker market

BKT has brought us the Ridemax FL 165, a radial flotation tyre that is suitable for the unpowered wheels of trailers, tankers and spreaders.

It has a steel-belted structure which is claimed to provide high puncture resistance as well as increased durability and high load capacity. The new Ridemax FL 615 tyre from BKT is said to be kinder to the soil

It is moulded with a rounded shoulder and large footprint area which should reduce soil compaction and make the tyre suitable for operations on grassland.

In addition, it is said to have low rolling resistance and good self-cleaning properties, offering greater economy and a minimal amount of mud being brought out of fields.

It is intended to serve in transport applications with heavy loads and weights, while preserving soil structure when in the field.

Michelin boosts fuel efficiency

Michelin has launched an updated version of its ‘2-in-1’ EvoBib tyre, an agricultural tyre which is specifically designed to be used with Central Tyre Inflation Systems (CTIS).

When in the field, Michelin claims that the footprint is maximised due to the tread design and the carcase structure, which is based around the company’s Ultraflex Technology, this is said to reduce soil compaction and improve traction. Available now for tractors of between 200hp and 300hp, Michelin’s EvoBib is designed for use with CTIS

In road use, the smaller footprint created by re-inflating the tyre and the central rib of the tread pattern, cut rolling resistance, reducing fuel consumption in doing so.

The new tread design has also been adapted to optimise longevity and offer excellent traction capabilities throughout the tyre’s life.

In the new EvoBib, the tyre casing is now PFO (Pressure Field Operation) rated, a standard that allows manufacturers to increase the load capacity of their tyres for field use.

Significant saving

Fuel consumption is said to be close to that obtained using a standard road profile tyre with the company claiming a 2L/hr improvement over a competitor’s hybrid VF tyre. The novel cleat design is said to reduce fuel consumption and increase longevity

The tyre is presently available in two sizes, VF 710/70 R 42 and VF 600/70 R 30 – intended for use on tractors of between 200hp and 300hp, when equipped with CTIS.

The range will be expanded in 2023 with the addition of new sizes for larger tractors of more than 300hp.