Bord Bia has confirmed that Michael Murphy will leave the agency at the end of April after more than 25 years at the organisation.

For the past five years, Murphy has been the organisation and industry talent director at Bord Bia.

Murphy intends to establish a career in executive coaching and will commence further study upon his departure from Bord Bia, the agency said.

During his time as talent director, he launched Bord Bia’s Talent Academy and the Leaders’ Sustainability Acceleration Programme with Smurfit Business School.

Murphy also led Bord Bia as interim CEO from June to November 2022. He worked alongside Tara McCarthy until her departure as CEO in June 2022.

Previously Murphy held the role of markets director, overseeing Bord Bia’s international offices.

Meanwhile, the agency has announced the opening of applications for the 2024 Master of Science (MSc) in Insights and Innovation which will commence in October.

The 15-month, fully funded programme, in association with Dublin City University (DCU) Business School, combines aspects of academic study and practical experience.

This includes a 10-month placement with businesses in Ireland’s agri-food markets, including Tirlán, Kerry Foods, Kepak, Irish Distillers, Bewley’s, and Lakeland Dairies.

Applications for the programme can be made up until March 18. Candidates for the programme should have an honours undergraduate degree, and a minimum of three years’ work experience.

A “demonstrable passion for innovation and creativity, with a clear desire for a career in the agri-food industry” is also desired, according to the agency.