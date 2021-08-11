Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for eight counties.

Tomorrow (Thursday, August 12) from 6:00a.m until 3:00p.m, counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo can expect “unseasonably windy” conditions.

The same warning is in place for Co. Kerry from 8:00a.m until 11:00a.m tomorrow, and for Co. Cork from 9:00a.m until 1:00p.m.

The national forecaster said that south to southeast winds veering southwest will reach mean speeds of 40 to 50km/h with gusts of up to 90km/h.

Winds will be strongest along the coast, as well as exposed and higher terrain. Very rough seas are expected too, according to the Met Éireann warning notice.

National forecast

Meanwhile, today’s (Wednesday) weather will bring breezy conditions, with outbreaks of rain across the eastern half of the country; and it will be dry and mostly sunny elsewhere.

The last of the rain will clear into the Irish Sea early this afternoon, with bright sunshine and well-scattered showers following from the west for the rest of the day.

Advertisement

Tonight will be largely dry and clear tonight with just the odd light shower. Cloud will build in the west later, with rain developing on western coastal fringes towards dawn.

There will be light southwest breezes that will increase moderate to fresh southerly overnight, becoming strong on Atlantic coastal areas later.

Tomorrow, the day of the weather warning, there will also be showery outbreaks of rain that will move into the western half of the country in the morning, heaviest in the northwest, extending eastwards into the afternoon.

There will be some good sunny spells early on in the east and later across other areas. Showers will become well-scattered at that point, with moderating southwest winds.

On Thursday night, showers will mainly affect the west and northwest overnight with long clear spells elsewhere.

Southwest winds will ease to moderate in the south and east, but remain fresh to strong elsewhere with near gale force winds continuing in the far west and northwest.