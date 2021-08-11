The “vagueness and mixed messaging” on the topic of the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) has been deemed “unacceptable” by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).

Speaking following the first virtual townhall meeting held by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, ICMSA president Pat McCormack called on the minister to “start dealing in specifics”.

He urged him to provide definite answers on the “numerous unclear aspects of CAP”, particularly on the position on grant aid for dairy investments going forward.

McCormack said the current consultation “swerves away” from critical issues and hard facts on the requirements – and even payment rates of the various schemes.

Continuing, he used the word “ridiculous” to describe the notion that these consultations could prove useful “without even those most basic facts on which to make judgements”.

“We have to start dealing in specifics and that means the department has to start giving us the specifics,” the president stressed.

“If we are going to have a real consultation on this CAP – and it is desperately needed – then let’s at least know the facts about what it is we’re discussing.”

On grant aid for dairy investments, McCormack said that ICMSA raised this matter a number of months ago with the minister and again last night at the first virtual meeting, noting:

“I asked a specific question on whether grant aid will be available for dairy investments under the new CAP and the department response was vague and non-committal.

“This vagueness and mixed messaging from the department is just unacceptable and avoidable: We have farm families across the country making decisions on their futures and it is not asking a lot for a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer.”

Noting that climate change is a central issue and dairy farmers are now “non-stop” engaged in seeking out more energy efficient and environmentally friendly equipment, McCormack said:

“There are also labour efficiency and farm safety perspectives to consider.

“The data was absolutely clear: Dairy farming is a key industry in our rural communities and the continuing non-committal position of the government on this matter raises serious questions about the commitment to rural Ireland and the ‘Just Transition’ principle.

“The mixed messaging on dairy investments needs to end and the minister must confirm that dairy investments will qualify for grant aid in the new CAP.

“Farm families are entitled to at least that level of certainty for their future,” the ICMSA president concluded.