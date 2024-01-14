National forecaster Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow warnings for low temperatures and ice for Ireland which will come into effect this evening (Sunday, January 14).

Temperatures will turn very cold overnight and early Monday morning (January 15), with danger of icy patches and some freezing fog patches locally.

Difficult travelling conditions and animal welfare issues nationwide are expected by the forecaster between 7:00p.m today and 11:00a.m tomorrow.

Met Éireann said there will be a few sleet or snow showers in places in Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo. A snow and ice warning will affect Donegal from tomorrow evening.

Scattered wintry showers will lead to more widespread sleet overnight with the potential for small accumulations in Donegal from 6:00p.m tomorrow to 11:00a.m on Tuesday (January 16).

Disruption is also expected due to showers, increasingly falling as snow in Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry from 03:00a.m tomorrow until 9:00a.m on Tuesday.

Low temperatures and ice

Patchy frost, ice and any mist and fog will continue to clear, though lingering into the afternoon in a few spots today. It will stay largely dry with bright or sunny spells and just isolated showers.

Some of the showers will turn to sleet or snow on hills in northern areas this evening. It will be cold with highest temperatures of 3° to 6° in a light northerly breeze, moderate on northern coasts.

It will be very cold tonight with widespread frost and ice. Most areas will stay dry and clear but a few scattered showers will feed into some northern areas, some of which will fall as sleet or snow.

A few mist and fog patches will develop. Lowest temperatures will range from -3° to +1°, possibly colder locally in the midlands, with light, occasionally moderate, north to northwesterly winds.

Temperatures will stay very cold tomorrow with frost and ice slow to clear, lingering in some sheltered spots through the day. Patchy mist and fog will gradually clear, too.

Monday will be largely dry with spells of sunshine but there will be isolated showers of rain, sleet and snow in the north and northwest. Highest temperatures will be of 1° to 4° in a light northwest breeze.