The coming days will be warm and mainly dry until mid week this week, according to Met Éireann, with highest temperatures of 24°.

However, it will become more unsettled towards the end of the week.

Today will be dry with spells of warm sunshine developing after a fairly cloudy start in places, the national meteorological office says.

Highest temperatures of 19° to 21° are expected generally, but these will be between 16° and 18° in parts of the west and north with light to moderate northerly breezes.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells and perhaps a few patches of mist. Lowest temperatures will be between 6° and 9° degrees generally and a little milder in the southeast.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be warm and dry with good sunny spells, the meteorological office notes.

Highest temperatures of 21° to 23° are forecast for many areas, but between 16° and 20° in coastal regions of the west and north with mostly light northerly breezes.

Tomorrow night will be dry and mostly clear. A few patches of mist may develop. Lowest temperatures of 10° to 13° with light northerly breezes.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be warm and dry with good sunshine, Met Éireann says, with highest temperatures of 21° to 24° and light northeast breezes.

It will be a bit cooler in western and northern parts of Connacht and Ulster with highs of 16° to 20°, the forecaster adds.

Wednesday night will be dry with clear spells and a few mist patches. Lowest temperatures of 10° to 13° are anticipated.

Thursday

Thursday will continue warm and mainly dry with good sunshine through the morning, according to Met Éireann.

There’ll be a bit more cloud during the afternoon and evening with a chance of a few showers, these most likely in parts of Leinster and Connacht.

Highest temperatures of 20° to 24° are expected in light variable breezes.

Thursday night will be dry and close with temperatures between 12° and 15° and light southeast or variable breezes.

Met Éireann farming and field conditions

Drying conditions will be moderate to good over much of the coming week due to increasing temperatures and predominantly dry conditions. However, they are expected to deteriorate towards the weekend.

Meanwhile there will be good opportunities for spraying, at least up to and including Thursday, with just a few isolated showers expected.

Regarding field conditions, Met Éireann notes that soils are dry across the country at the moment and all soil types are trafficable.

Soil moisture deficits are lowest in northwest coastal areas, ranging between 15mm and 25mm, but are relatively high across the rest of the country, ranging between 40 and 55 mm. Values will rise everywhere over the next few days, but will fall back a little over next weekend.

Grass growth is variable. It is below normal in the east, southeast and northwest.

Grass growth will remain very variable over the coming week, depending on soil moisture deficits and localised rainfall. It will be low in many areas over the next few days but should improve next weekend, Met Éireann concludes.