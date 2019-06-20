Met Éireann to start new podcast series

Met Éireann will begin a new monthly podcast series – The Met Éireann Podcast – tomorrow, Friday, June 21.

The series, co-presented by Met Éireann’s Liz Walsh and Noel Fitzpatrick, will cover a range of public interest topics on weather and climate with national and international expert guests.

The podcast will be freely available on Met Éireann’s website and wherever people normally get podcasts.

Met Éireann will also release a new monthly Irish language podcast series, Podchraoladh Met Éireann, starting on 21 June.

This series, presented by Met Éireann’s Ferdia McCrann, will feature discussions on weather and climate as Gaeilge. The podcast will also have original music by Met Éireann’s Donal Black.

Speaking ahead of the first episode, Met Éireann’s head of forecasting, Evelyn Cusack, said: “We’re delighted to begin providing the public with a fresh, monthly source of information on different aspects of Ireland’s weather and climate.

Advertisement

“Irish people are fascinated by the weather and all things related to it.

“We hope that through this podcast series Liz, Noel and Ferdia will give people insights into what causes our weather and climate, its impacts on our lives and the different kinds of work we do at Met Éireann.”

The first episode will bring listeners through the fundamentals of climate change and discuss our latest climate projections for Ireland, including how temperature, rainfall, storms and sea levels will all change into the future.

The first full podcasts of both series will be published tomorrow, Friday, June 21, at 6:00am.

Thereafter, the monthly podcasts will be published in the first week of each month, with July’s episode published on Wednesday, July 10.