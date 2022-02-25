Met Éireann has said that the weekend will bring mixed weather conditions including rain, strong winds and bright spells.

This morning (Friday, February 25) will see sunshine in many areas ahead of cloud building in the afternoon. There will be some drizzle in the northwest.

Southwesterly breezes are set to freshen as the day progresses and will be strong on Atlantic coasts. The national forecaster said that it will feel milder than recent days with temperatures of 7° and 9°.

Overnight, there will be light rain or drizzle in the west and south and temperatures will stay around 4° to 7°, southerly winds will be fresh or strong.

Weekend weather

Saturday (February 26) will be windy and cloudy with light rain and drizzle extending across the country from the west and south. Some bright spells may occur in the northeast.

The southerly winds will stay strong and gusty and daytime temperatures will be 7° to 10°.

It will become wet on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, but the rain will clear to scattered showers and clear spells.

The winds will moderate and veer northwesterly and temperatures will range from 1° to 7°, it will be coldest in the west and southwest, where frost is possible.

On Sunday, the rain will clear from the northeast to leave a dry day ahead of cloud building again in the afternoon and evening bringing wet and windy conditions in the west. Temperatures will be 8° to 10°.

The rain and windy weather will spread across the country on Sunday night.

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers to begin next week. Monday will see highest temperatures of 8° and 10° and moderate westerly winds.

Monday night is set to be calm and cold with the mercury plunging to freezing or below.

Tuesday looks set to be a dry day with sunny spells and light to moderate breezes. There may be some rain in the southeast.