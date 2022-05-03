Met Éireann said that it will be mild or “rather warm” in the coming days with weather conditions to “settle down” ahead of the weekend.

Today (Tuesday, May 3) will be mostly cloudy with some bright or sunny spells breaking through.

There will be showers in eastern counties. Rain and drizzle will develop in western and northwestern areas as the day progresses.

It will be mild and humid with top temperatures of 13° to 17° in light westerly breezes.

Overnight, it will stay mainly cloudy with some rain and drizzle; fog and mist will develop in upland and coastal parts. Winds will remain light and temperatures will fall back to between 9° and 11°.

The national forecaster said that Wednesday will begin mostly cloudy with some rain or drizzle in the northeast and east.

Brighter conditions will develop in most areas during the afternoon but some patchy drizzle is expected on western coasts. Daytime temperatures will be 14° to 18° in moderate northwesterly breezes.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with some outbreaks of rain in lowest temperatures of 7° to 11°. Patches of mist and fog will develop in the light westerly breezes.

It will again be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain during Thursday. The southwesterly winds will be moderate and temperatures will reach 14° to 19°.

On Thursday night, rain will push down from the northwest, it will stay mild and humid with temperatures staying in “the low double digits”.

The rain will clear on Friday to leave a bright day with scattered showers and sunshine. Highest temperatures will range from 13° to 19° in moderate northwest breezes.

Met Éireann said that high pressure will bring pleasant conditions this weekend. It will be warm with sunny spells and light breezes.