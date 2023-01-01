Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for icy conditions and freezing fog from from 11pm Sunday, January 1 until 11.00am Monday, January 02.

The meteorological service has warned that “icy stretches along with patches of freezing fog may lead to hazardous road conditions” in some areas on Sunday night and on Monday morning.

According to Met Éireann It will be cold on Sunday night “with frost developing along with some icy stretches”.

It expects that although it will be dry there could also be “isolated showers” in coastal counties.

There could also be “pockets” of freezing fog and temperatures could drop to a low of between -3 to 1 degrees, with some “variable breezes”.

Advertisement

Met Éireann warns of icy stretches

The meteorological service has warned that weather conditions on Monday morning will be cold and frosty “with icy stretches and freezing fog in places”.

The outlook for Monday suggests it will remain cold generally and while there is likely to be a modest rise in temperatures in some parts it will be no higher than between 1 to 6 degrees.

Meanwhile some areas in the southwest of the country may be less cold according to Met Éireann.

Overall Monday is likely to be ” a mostly dry” day ” and there could be some “good sunny spells” with the possibility of showers mainly in the north west.

Looking ahead the current outlook for the first week of 2023 suggests that the weather will be “changeable and often unsettled”.

Advertisement

The meteorological service has forecast cloudy, windy conditions with possible rain moving east and “turning to sleet at times” on Monday night.

“Lowest temperatures ranging from 2 to 8 degrees, northeast to southwest, with a fresh to strong and gusty southerly wind,” Met Éireann stated.

The following day, Tuesday, January 3, it expects that the cold snap will draw to a close and temperatures are likely to rise again but that this will be accompanied with “spells of rain and showers” throughout the country.

It said temperatures during the day could rise to between 11 to 13 degrees but there could also be “strong and gusty south to southwest wind” in some areas.