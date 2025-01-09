Met Éireann has issued a fresh Status Orange weather warning for low temperatures and ice in several counties tonight.

The national forecaster said that weather conditions will be extremely cold with widespread severe frost and ice, along with lying snow in some areas. Patches of freezing fog also.

The warning currently applies to Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Westmeath.

The alert will be in place from 7:00p.m tonight (Thursday, January 9) until 8:00a.m on Friday.

Met Éireann said that there will be dangerous travelling conditions on roads and underfoot, travel disruption and delays, poor visibility and animal welfare issues.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place for the entire country until 12:00p.m on Friday.

Met Éireann said that it will be very cold with widespread frost, ice and lying snow. Some patches of freezing fog are also possible in some areas.

ESB Networks told Agriland that “good progress” was made yesterday evening and approximately 500 homes, farms and businesses remained without power overnight.

Crews mobilised again this morning in impacted areas to restore supply to remaining customers today.

“About 3,000 customers who were without power on Tuesday evening were offered facilities at local hotels yesterday and today – many of that cohort had their power restored on Tuesday night,” an ESB Networks spokesperson said.