A mix of heavy showers and longer spells of rain is expected this weekend – with humid conditions and some short sunny spells too, according to Met Éireann.

Mist and fog patches will clear this morning to give a mix of cloud and some spells of hazy sunshine.

A few scattered showers will develop and, during the afternoon, rain will spread into the southwest, the meteorological office adds.

Highest temperatures of 16° to 22° are expected, with light to moderate southerly or variable breezes.

This evening and tonight, outbreaks of rain will move up across the country with mist and fog on hills.

It will be mild and muggy overnight with lowest temperatures of 11° to 14°, in light to moderate southeast breezes.

Tomorrow

Met Éireann notes that there will be a cloudy start tomorrow with scattered outbreaks of rain.

The day will brighten up with some sunshine, but showers will develop also, giving some heavy and thundery downpours. Highest temperatures will reach 17° to 20°.

Tomorrow night will be very mild and humid with some further heavy or thundery showers in places.

Mist, hill and coastal fog in parts are also anticipated, with lowest temperatures of 13° to 15° in just light southeasterly breezes.

Sunday

Sunday will bring widespread heavy slow-moving showers with thundery downpours leading to spot flooding.

There will be some bright or short sunny spells too, Met Éireann notes. It will be humid and rather warm with highest temperatures of 16° to 20° in a light to moderate southerly breeze, veering southwest and freshening near Atlantic coasts.

On Sunday night, scattered showers will continue, mixed with some clear spells.

Lowest temperatures of 12° to 14° are forecast, in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Mist and hill fog will descend in parts too, the forecaster notes.

Met Éireann farming and field conditions

Drying conditions will begin to deteriorate today with showers followed by more widespread rain.

As low pressure begins to dominate our weather there will be mix of heavy showers or longer spells of rain through much of the rest of the period leaving very limited drying conditions. The relative humidity will also increase over the weekend.

Likewise, from tomorrow onwards, there will be very limited spraying opportunities as showery activity increases, though morning hours may provide a brief window for spraying on Sunday and Monday.

Regarding field conditions, soil moisture deficits are high in all soils throughout much of the country, ranging from 40 to 70mm. It will be lower though in the northwest with deficits ranging from 18 to 30mm.

Deficits will gradually decrease in some areas tomorrow and more widespread from Saturday onwards. However, most areas will still have deficits of 20 to 40mm by the end of the period, the national meteorological office warns.

However, parts of the northwest may drop below 10mm deficits locally, Met Éireann concludes.