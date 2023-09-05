Met Éireann said that this week will be drier than average for many areas across the country, but there is a risk of some thundery downpours.

The national forecaster‘s latest farming commentary says that temperatures will be well above average and could reach a high of 26° in some places this week.

Over the past seven days, soil temperatures were 1-3° warmer than average, mean soil temperatures are expected to increase further in the warm and humid conditions.

Drying conditions will be good or very good initially but will become moderate at times as the week progresses, due to increased moisture and the chance of showers.

There will be intermittent spraying opportunities as showers are possible from today (Tuesday, September 5) in some places.

Soil moisture deficits (SMDs) are expected to increase this week with deficits of 10 to 30mm generally.

Advertisement

Met Éireann

Meanwhile, Met Éireann said that summer 2023 saw the warmest June on record and the wettest July, with 17 weather stations reporting over 200% of their long-term average (LTA) rainfall.

The season came to a close with two storms in August, named Antoni and Betty, which brought spells of very heavy rain and strong winds causing flooding and brought down numerous trees in the east of the country.

In its summer 2023 weather summary, the national metrological service said that seasonal rainfall totals ranged from 253mm (132% of its LTA) at Oak Park, Co. Carlow to 472 mm (153% of its LTA) at Valentia Observatory, Co. Kerry.

The wettest day of summer 2023 was also recorded at Valentia Observatory, Co. Kerry with 74mm falling on Friday, August 18, the station’s highest daily fall in summer since 1986.

The number of rain days ranged from 52 days at Roche’s Point, Co. Cork to 75 days at both Markree, Co. Sligo and Knock Airport, Co .Mayo.

Dublin Airport had its wettest summer since 2008, while Knock Airport had its wettest summer since 2012.

Advertisement

24 stations had absolute droughts between May 15 and June 11, lasting between 17 and 26 days.

Summer

Mean temperatures for the season ranged from 14.6° at Knock Airport, its warmest summer on record, to 16.5° at Shannon Airport.

The season’s highest temperature was reported at Oak Park, Co Carlow on June 13 with a temperature of 28.8°C.

Both the season’s lowest air (2.1°) and grass minimum temperatures (3.2°) were recorded on June 3 at Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon.

The highest number of daily sunshine hours recorded this season was 16 hours at Malin Head, Co Donegal on June 9 and 15.

Both the season’s highest gust (102 km/h) and 10-minute mean wind speed (80 km/h) was reported at Roche’s Point, Co. Cork on August 5 during Storm Antoni.