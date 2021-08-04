Two men were convicted and given prison terms and fines for illegal salmon fishing on the River Barrow in Co. Kilkenny last year, according to Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI).

However, the case is now being appealed to the Circuit Court.

This follows a prosecution taken by Inland Fisheries Ireland at Kilkenny District Court on Monday, July 12.

Michael Malone, with an address of Monastery Avenue, Taghmon, Co. Wexford, received a sentence of five months’ imprisonment, a €2,000 fine and ordered to pay €1,245 in court costs, IFI noted in a statement yesterday (Tuesday, August 3).

Also in Kilkenny District Court on the same date, James Malone, with an address of Cois na Bearu, Graiguenamanagh , Co. Kilkenny received a sentence of three months’ imprisonment, a €1,500 fine and was ordered to pay €1,245 in court costs following a prosecution taken by Inland Fisheries Ireland.

Inland Fisheries Ireland officers outlined the facts of the case to the court of how the two men had been observed in the act of illegal netting on the River Barrow, attempting to capture salmon.

IFI added that, as a statutory consequence of the conviction for use of a boat illegally, the boat that was seized by authority is now automatically forfeited.

The breaches of Fisheries legislation occurred on July 21, 2020, on the River Barrow, in the townland of Bauck, Co. Carlow/Kilconnelly, Co. Kilkenny.

Evidence in relation to the offence was given before Judge Brian O’Shea, sitting at Kilkenny District Court.

Judge O’Shea proceeded to convict the defendants on all charges under Sections 96, 97, 65 and 285A of the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959.

This case has been appealed to the Circuit Court, it was added.

Meanwhile, Inland Fisheries Ireland has confirmed that a total of 250 illegal fishing nets, measuring 13,158m in total, were among the 1,287 items seized by the agency on its patrols and inspections in 2020.

Other items seized by Inland Fisheries Ireland included boats, spear guns, hand lines, traps, illegally caught fish and stroke hauls, which are large-weighted hooks used to impale a fish.