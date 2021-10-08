In terms of the pig industry, the estimated break-even price for finished pigs is in the region of €1.60/kg.

But according to Trevor Shields, the man in charge of Co. Down-based Glenmarshal Sires, current producer prices are well below this target level.

He told Agriland: “Feed prices have rocketed over the past number of months. By my calculations, they have increased by around €80/t since this time last year.

“And pig prices have gone in the opposite direction during the same period. But as a pig industry, we have been here before.”

Pig industry

The latest downturn in the fortunes of the Irish pig industry comes at a time when significant investment will be required on farms in the very near future.

“Addressing climate change and the level of emissions emanating from pig farms are priorities,” said Shields.

“And the same can be said for continuing investment in management and welfare systems.

“I have just come back from an exhibition, held in Paris. The French government has just introduced national legislation that will make it mandatory for sows to have total freedom to roam within farrowing houses.

Advertisement

“And, no doubt legislation of this nature will be coming in Ireland’s direction in the not too distant future.”

Environmental demands

Shields estimates that Irish pig farmers may have no option but to invest up to €4,000/sow to meet fast changing environmental and welfare standards, that will be driven by national and EU legislation.

Next week will see Glenmarshal Sires hosting two farmer meetings, at which, guest speakers will discuss the latest pig breeding and management developments taking place in Denmark and Ireland.

The panel includes: Per Kring and Soren Bossen (Ronshauge/ Danish Genetics); Soren Thielsen (O-Vet); Karsten Rasmussen (Vilofoss); and Martin Sweeney (Makeway).

The venues and dates for the meetings are as follows: Cavan Crystal Hotel, Cavan Town, October 13 and The Horse and Jockey, October 14.

Trevor Shields continued: “The meetings represent a unique opportunity for Irish producers to get a real insight into the latest thinking across a range of issues that get to the very heart of what determines farm profitability within the pig sector.

“Denmark is home to one of the world’s most efficient and forward looking pig industries.

“Four of the speakers at the upcoming meeting have many years’ experience of working within the Danish pig sector. They will provide their perspectives on how pig farming in Ireland can look forward to a sustainable future,” he concluded.

Download Our Free App